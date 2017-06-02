Ghana descends on Capt. Mahama’s killers as 4 others arrested in 2 towns

They are William Baah (an assembly member and teacher), aka Misery, 36; Yaw Annoh, 32, a mason; Bismark Donkor, 30, a farmer, and Kofi Badu, 29, a farmer.

The seven persons arrested in connection with the murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama were yesterday remanded into police custody by the Cape Coast District Court.

The rest are Kofi Nyame, 29, a farmer; Philip Badu, 30, a prison assistant, and Anthony Amoah, alias Abortion, 23, an Okada operator, all residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

The seven, who were in handcuffs and under heavy police escort, arrived at the court, presided over by Ms Rita Edusa, at 9 a.m.

They were charged provisionally with murder. Their pleas were not taken because the District Court is a committal court and not the trial court for murder.

Facts

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hilarious Avornyo told the court that the deceased was a military officer with the 5th Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) who was heading a military detachment near Denkyira-Obuasi.

According to the prosecution, in the early hours of Monday, May 29, Captain Adam went jogging, and on reaching Denkyira-Obuasi, a false alarm was raised that he (the military officer) was an armed robber.

He said the youth, including the seven accused persons, attacked and lynched him.

The prosecutor said five of the accused were arrested last Tuesday, while Baah and Annoh tendered themselves in last Wednesday and were subsequently arrested and put before court yesterday.

The case has been adjourned to June 19, 2017 to enable the police to conduct further investigations.

Counsel for the accused, Mr George Bernard Shaw, told journalists that although the police had not completed their investigations, they were obliged to bring the suspects to court to satisfy the statutory rule of 48 hours.

Arrest

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five more suspects who crossed the Central Region to Asankragwa in the Western Region.

It is not clear whether or not they were connected with the crime, but, according to the police, the suspects were being sent to the Central Regional Police Headquarters for further interrogation.

In a related development, the police said they had found a dead body with a knife wound on him at the outskirts of Denkyira-Obuasi

A Voter’s ID card with the name Francis Bioh was found when a search was conducted on the dead body.

It was not clear what might have happened to him but the police gave an assurance that investigations were underway to find out the cause of death.



