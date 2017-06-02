First Lady, former President Mahama visit Captain Mahama’s family

The former President, who is also an uncle of the murdered soldier, urged the government to find and deal with the perpetrators.

President John Dramani Mahama yesterday visited the family of the murdered soldier, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, to commiserate with them.

Former President Mahama observed that the incident was a national tragedy that should ginger all Ghanaians to rally around the family of the late military officer.

He, however, cautioned against politicising the incident which was already taking a political twist with the National Democratic Congress pointing accusing fingers at the government for creating a fertile ground for lawlessness.

In a related development, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has also visited the widow of the late Captain Mahama to sympathise with her.

Also in the First Lady’s delegation were Mrs Samira Bawumia, the wife of the Vice-President, and Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, a Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency.



