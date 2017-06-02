ECOWAS harmonises product standards

The meeting is to ensure that producers of paint and varnishing in the sub-region meet basic benchmarks.

Standardisation experts from across West Africa are meeting in Accra to harmonise the region’s paint and varnishing standards.

The project, facilitated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is part of a broader initiative aimed at harnessing the benefits of International Standards (31), which borders on safety and quality of consumer products and services, regional integration, facilitation of trade and reduction of technical barriers to trade.

The experts are looking at designing specifications for draft paint and its allied products including lacquer and turpentine.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the meeting, the Director, Industry, ECOWAS Commission, Mr Messan Lawson-Hecheilli, said the project which started two years ago would see the release of the ECOWAS standards for building materials and chemical industry early next year.

According to him, in the absence of standards, some products are rejected at the ports in member countries after they fail quality tests.

“This has created a lot of problems among our traders and manufacturers,” he added.

Benefits

Mr Lawson-Hecheilli said a harmonised standard for manufacturers and exporters would ensure that products manufactured or imported into the region would meet both regional and national requirements otherwise imports would be rejected at the ports.

He said the commission had established five technical committees to develop standards on chemicals, food, building materials and tourism and added that similar exercise had been conducted for the harmonisation of electrical standards.

Recognition

The Director of the Standard Division of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Mr Kwasi Owusu Boadu, indicated that the project would make trading smooth in West Africa, saying Ghana was chosen to host the meeting in recognition of the country’s standards regime.



