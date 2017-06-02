DOLB calls for more media attention for competition

According to Mr Owuahene Acheampong, more media presence and coverage at all the three zones where the competition is held, will help make it more popular among fans, as well as attract more sponsorship.

The chairman of the Division One League Board (DOLB), Kwasi Owuahene Acheampong, has called on teams competing in the league to grant media access to their various stadia on match days to help promote competition.

Mr Acheampong made the call yesterday when the DOLB held an event to interact with the media and solicit their support ahead of the resumption of the second round of the competition.

“It is the responsibility of every participating club to allow media coverage on match days as part of ways to popularise the Division One League.

“I urge every media house to report clubs that prevent coverage of their matches to the DOLB for action to be taken against them as their behaviour do not inure to the benefit of the competition,” Mr Acheampong stressed.

The General Manager in charge of Operations of the GN Bank Mr Allen Quaye, hinted of a possible renewal of the sponsorship deal for the competition, saying a proposal from the DOLB over the extension of the current contract which ends at the end of this season would be considered once it was tabled.

Mr Quaye also described as crucial, the role of the media and appealed to sports journalists to give more attention to the competition when the second round resumes.





