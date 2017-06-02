Chelsea paid £150.8m by Premier League after winning 2016-17 title

The 2016-17 season was the first of the latest TV deal and saw a total of almost £2.4bn paid to the 20 clubs – up from £1.6bn last season.

Chelsea were paid £150.8m by the Premier League after winning the 2016-17 title – 50% more than the top earners in 2015-16.

Bottom club Sunderland got £93.471m – more than the £93.219m 2015-16 winners Leicester pocketed the previous season.

The figures are based on broadcast and commercial deals plus prize money.

Funds from the Premier League’s central commercial deals and overseas broadcast rights are shared equally – as is half of the domestic broadcast income.

A quarter is paid out in prize money based on each club’s league position and the other quarter in “facility fees” for each game broadcast on UK television.

Arsenal were the top earners in 2015-16 with £100.9m – but only the three relegated sides of Hull, Middlesbrough and Sunderland were paid less than that figure in 2016-17.

The ratio between the highest and lowest totals paid by the Premier League to its clubs in 2016-17 was 1.61 to 1, the lowest among Europe’s top leagues, which means the Premier League is more equal when it comes to sharing revenue than its rivals.

The Premier League also paid out nearly £220m to Aston Villa, Cardiff, Fulham, Newcastle, Norwich, QPR, Reading and Wigan in parachute payments.

Villa, Newcastle and Norwich – the three most recently relegated sides – got almost £41m each.

Credit: The BBC



