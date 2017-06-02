CDS calms tempers among officers, men of GAF

Reiterating earlier messages from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President J.J. Rawlings, the CDS assured the military that all those involved in the act would not escape justice.

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, has called on officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) not to engage in any reprisal attacks following the gruesome murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama by a mob at Denkyira-Obuasi last Monday.

At a durbar with military officers and men at the Burma Camp in Accra yesterday, Lt Gen. Akwa expressed optimism that the family of the late Captain Mahama would be duly taken care of.

The meeting was to urge the officers to remain calm and not avenge the murder of their comrade, but some of the soldiers were very emotional about the incident.

The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso in the Central Region.

He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that had stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous day.

Ultimately, he was lynched.

Out for blood

The soldiers registered their anger over the killing of Captain Mahama in the presence of the Military High Command, led by Lt Gen. Akwa, who had a tough time calming down some of them who said they should be allowed to avenge the death of their colleague.

The soldiers also expressed impatience with the pace of police investigations, which had so far led to the arrest of seven suspects for their alleged roles in the gruesome murder.

The soldiers were particularly incensed by videos of the gruesome act on social media and wondered why the Military Police could not take over the investigations.

They also complained about harassment in their line of duty sometimes leading to loss of lives but very little was done to bring the perpetrators to book.

Military police

“We have a Military Police. It is not in every instance that we allow the civilian police to tell us about evidence. You have seen something clearly and you are telling me about evidence. What more evidence do you want from this? The GAF have the Military Police. We can handle our matters,” one soldier said.

It took the CDS some time to cool down tempers, after which he assured the soldiers that the police were firmly on the ground and would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of the heinous deed were made to face the full rigours of the law.

Philanthropists

Lt Gen. Akwa assured the soldiers that the family of the late Captain would be taken care of, saying already a number of philanthropists had contacted the Military High Command to ask what they could do for the young family.

“In fact, one person wanted to see me today, asking what he could do to support the education of the two children. I have no doubt in my mind that the family of this officer will never be left in the lurch.

“The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, made a statement yesterday that they would support the family in the organisation of the funeral and subsequently in the welfare and the upkeep of the wife and the children,” he added.

Background

Captain Mahama was lynched by a mob at Denkyira-Obuasi last Monday on suspicion that he was an armed robber.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Regional Police Command, Mrs Irene Oppong, it all began when the Assembly Member for Denkyira-Obuasi, William Baah, reported at the police station at 10 a.m. last Monday that about 9:30 a.m. that day he (Baah) had received a call from one of the foodstuff sellers along the Denkyira-Obuasi highway that she had seen a man with a pistol strapped at his back and suspected him to be an armed robber.

According to the PRO, two friends of the assembly member accompanied him to the highway where he met Capt. Mahama at the outskirts of the town.

Assembly member

According to the complaint lodged by Baah, when the assembly member and his friends approached Capt. Mahama, he drew a pistol at them, but Baah managed to escape, leaving the two friends behind.

Mrs Oppong said the police proceeded to the scene, only to find the captain lynched by an unknown mob, with multiple deep wounds on the head, while parts of the body were partially burnt.

The Central Regional Police Spokesperson said at 7 p.m. that same day, WO II Lawrence Achiayao reported that the deceased was not an armed robber but a captain in the Ghana Army and commander in charge of the “Come Life” troops currently on support duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at the Amenase Forest, near Diaso.



