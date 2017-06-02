Captain Mahama was due to graduate with a Master’s degree in June

The University of Leicester has announced that slain military officer, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama was due to graduate with a degree of Master of Science (MSc) in Security and Risk Management until his untimely demise on Monday dawn.



Captain Mahama was the victim of grisly lynching on Monday dawn by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central region.

According to a statement issued but the University, the 32-year-old was a distance learning student in the Department of Criminology and was due to graduate at his summer’s degree ceremonies.

Captain Mahama was also due to be promoted to the rank of Major after passing his examinations until his shocking demise.

Below is the entire statement;