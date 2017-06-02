Can Hearts break WAFA at Sogakope?

The Operations Manager of WAFA, George Ofosuhene Peprah, told the Graphic Sports in an interview that they were ready to add the Phobians to their victims at their home ground this season.

Premier League chasers, WAFA, are hopeful of a win to avoid a second consecutive defeat on Sunday when they welcome giants, Accra Hearts of Oak to the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope in their Match Day 16 encounter.

The high-flying WAFA, who were leapfrogged by Aduana Stars at the summit of the league log last Sunday, are yet to lose a game at home this season, winning seven times and drawing once.

Hearts suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat at the hands of WAFA when they visited the same grounds last season, but the Phobians are in good shape at the moment and could challenge for the three points.

“It will be difficult for us to lose two matches in a row which has never happened in our history since we started playing in the Premier League and it won’t happen this time,” Mr Peprah said.

“We are prepared to win on Sunday and I believe victory will be ours at the end of the day to be able to put our title charge on course,” he added.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, after managing a narrow 1-0 win over Tema Youth last Sunday, will hope to build upon that result when they host a resurgent Accra Great Olympics side which is without a loss in three matches at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors are keen on getting their season back on track and a win over Olympics could appease their hurting fans who are bent on seeing their club return to its glory days.

Defending champions, Wa All Stars, will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park to engage Bechem United, while leaders, Aduana Stars, have their sights set on maintaining their lead when they visit Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Ashantigold will return home to lock horns with Ebusua Dwarfs at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Tema Youth face Liberty Professionals at the Tema Stadium, Medeama will be hosted by Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Stadium, with the Tamale Utrecht Park hosting the clash between Bolga All Stars and Inter Allies.



