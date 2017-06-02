Caballero, Navas, Clichy, Sagna leave Man City

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero, winger Jesus Navas and full-backs Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna are all leaving Manchester City this summer.

Argentine Caballero, 35, signed from Malaga in 2014, while 31-year-old Spaniard Navas spent four years at City after arriving from Sevilla for £14.9m.

.@willy_caballero is also leaving #mcfc. #ThankYouWilly More ➡️ https://t.co/usoOz3IBTL pic.twitter.com/8ZcKGrZvGE — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 25, 2017

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said working with Navas, who made 123 league appearances, was “a pleasure”.

Clichy and Sagna both joined from Arsenal, in 2011 and 2014 respectively.

Clichy, 31, was part of the side to win City’s first Premier League title in 2012.

“It’s amazing to see where the club is today and I am sure there is plenty more success to come,” the France international told the club website.

.@Gaelclichy22 departs #mcfc. #ThankYouGael More ➡️ https://t.co/bO1kz3wHJo pic.twitter.com/IPrfu5mdOI — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 25, 2017

Compatriot Sagna, 34, added it was a “privilege” to play for the club.

.@Sagnaofficial is set to leave #mcfc. #ThankYouBacary More ➡️ https://t.co/J3pt6t5gJS pic.twitter.com/se14F7HblC — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 25, 2017

Navas has already left the club, with Caballero, Sagna and Clichy to follow when their contracts expire at the end of June.