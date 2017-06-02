Black Starlets coach anticipates tough battle against Niger

Black Starlets manager Paa Kwesi Fabin is veritably aware the clash against Niger will not be an easy one but is optimistic Ghana will make the finals.

The Ghana U-17 team will be hoping to secure a spot in the final of this year’s African Championship on Wednesday when they take on Niger at the Port Gentil stadium.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Their first two happened at the Accra sports stadium which Ghana won both games.

‘’We respect our opponents. Our chance of progressing to the final is very bright. We are happy they’ve qualified together with us. We played two friendlies with them as part of our preparations for this competition.’’

‘’We learnt a lot from them. Though we beat them in both matches We know they now know our team as we know them but a semi-final match is not the same as a friendly so we are leaving no stones unturned. So, our chances are bright. We know them and they also know so I think it will be an interesting match.’’

Head coach Paa Kwesi is expected to ring changes with several players having reportedly contracted Malaria.

Also, right back Najeed Yakubu will not be in action due to suspension. The New Town Youth FC player picked up his second yellow card at the tournament in the final Group match against Guinea.

Yakubu has played in all three matches for the Black Starlets at the tournament.