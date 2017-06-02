Azarenka targets Wimbledon on return after birth of her son – MyJoyOnline.com

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka is planning to play at Wimbledon as she returns to tennis following the birth of her son.

The Belarusian, 27, has not played since last year’s French Open in May and gave birth to son Leo in December.

Wimbledon starts on 3 July, and two-time Australian Open winner Azarenka said she is “ready to start competing” and plans to play in a warm-up event.

“Leo kinda said he wants to see London and Wimbledon,” she said.

Azarenka initially intended to return at the Bank of the West Classic at the end of July, but is now planning to play in one of the grass-court warm-up events prior to Wimbledon.

Under WTA rules, she is eligible to retain her ranking as world number six, if she is ready to play her first tournament within 12 months of giving birth.

World number two Serena Williams, 35, announced her pregnancy in April.