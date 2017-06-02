Ayew brothers turn up for Black Stars training in $200,000 Bentley (PHOTOS)

The Black Stars opened a non-residential training camp on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium but it is the cars of some of the players that has caught the attention of fans rather than their skills on the pitch.

Case in point being, English Premier League siblings Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew who pulled up together in a customised Bentley Continental GT for Thursday’s training session.





The two-door black and white convertible with a beige leather interior and tinted windows sent tongues wagging even more than anything that happened on the pitch during the hour-long session supervised by Kwasi Appiah and his assistant Ibrahim Tanko.

The vehicle, estimated to be worth a whopping $200,000 dollars is owned by West Ham record signing, Andre but he didn’t mind his brother occupying the driver’s seat during their arrival.

Andre and Dede Ayew arriving at the stadium in the customized Bentley GT

The Bentley Continental GT, a favourite among footballers who have the means is a grand tourer produced by the British automaker Bentley Motors since 2003.

It was the first car released by Bentley under Volkswagen AG-management after their acquisition of the company in 1998, and the first ever Bentley to employ “mass production” manufacturing techniques. It shares a platform with the Volkswagen Phaeton.

View photographs of the Ayew brothers arriving for training below;

ALL PHOTOGRAPHS BY: SENYUIEDZORM ADADEVOH (IMAGES IMAGE)



