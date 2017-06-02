Atsu, Wakaso dropped as Appiah names squad for Ethiopia clash

Coach Kwesi Appiah has announced a 30-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ethiopia.

Seven Ghana-based players have been handed call ups into the senior national team in Kwesi Appiah’s first major call up since he returned as head coach of the Black Stars.

Wa All Stars goalie Richard Ofori, Kotoko’s Felix Annan and Aduana’s Joseph Addo have all been named in the squad as well as Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobinnah and Aduana defender Daniel Darkwah.

Liberty Professionals skipper Samuel Sarfo has also been handed a call up with Nicholas Opoku also named in the squad as coach Kwesi Appiah expects to use these matches to grant opportunities to new players to showcase their talents.

Defenders Rashid Sumaila and Jerry Akaminko have all returned to the side with Adam Kwarasey and Majeed Waris also named in the squad for next month’s games.

Also in the 30-man squad are new faces such as Lumor Agbenyenu, Isaac Sackey, Kingsley Sarfo and Thomas Agyepong.

The AFCON qualifier has been scheduled for Sunday June 11 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The team will travel two weeks later to the United States of America where the Black Stars will face Mexico in Houston, Texas on June 28 and USA in Connecticut on July 1.

The team is expected to assemble in Accra on next Monday to begin preparations for next month’s assignments.

Below is the 30-man squad:

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Wa Allstars), Adam Kwarasey (Brondby, Denmark), Felix Annan (Kotoko), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defenders

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England)

Lumor Agbenyenu (Munich 1860, Germany), Daniel Darkwah (Aduana Stars, Ghana), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Rashid Sumalia (Al Gharafa, Qatar), Nicholas Opoku (B.Chelsea, Ghana), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA)

Jerry Akaminko ( Eskiserhispor, Turkey), Samuel Sarfo (Liberty, Ghana)

Midfielders

Mohammed Abu (Columbus Crew, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Kingsley Sarfo (Sirius, Sweden), Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak), Yaw Yeboah (FC Twente, Holland), Godsway Donyoh (Nordjaelland, Denmark), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland)

Attackers

Asamoah Gyan (Al Alhi, UAE), Jordan Ayew (Swansea City, England), Majeed Waris (Lorient FC, France), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland)