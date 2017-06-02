Abrefa aims high after SWAG honour

The 25-year-old national top seed told the Graphic Sports in an exclusive interview yesterday that being awarded the fifth time as the best table tennis player in the country would only spur him on to achieve greater heights.

Five-time SWAG Awards winner and ping-pong ace, Derek Abrefa, says his focus is to be among the top players of the sport in the world.

“Anytime I receive the award, it tells me people are watching me, people are seeing what I am doing and I can only go as far as I can,” he told this paper in Accra.

He noted that the awards would enhance his performance in the ongoing national league as he vowed to send Immigration back to the top of the ladder.

Abrefa plans to participate in a Lagos international tourney involving some of the best players in the world.

He revealed that the challenge facing him and his team of Immigration players was lack of equipment since bats, balls and rubbers are very expensive.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the Director of Sports of Immigration, Samuel Aryeh, Ebenezer Anang-Whyte, and Charles Tachie-Mensah, the Osu PRESEC Old Students Association (OPOSA) for their support.

Meanwhile, the league continues tomorrow with some thrilling fixtures as round one matches will see Ashanti Otumfuo Stars playing Eastern Loopers, Army clashes with Fire, Madina Stars engage Kings Royal Academy and Team Coach Addo versus Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The rest of the round one matches will see Ashaiman Power Club versus Smartline at Emefs which feature three Nigeria imports, and Police versus Synergy Table Tennis Club.

In round two matches: Immigration will face Loopers, Navy drew a bye, while Otumfuo Stars meet Ghana Fire Service and Team Baboo play Kings Royal Academy.

The rest of the round two matches will see Army against Western Club, Madina Stars versus GRA, Team Coach Addo against Police and Ashaiman Club versus Synergy.



