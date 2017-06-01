Stop sharing videos of Captain Mahama’s lynching – family pleads

“As we grieve, it is our expectation that the authorities will find all the people involved and bring them to justice. That is the least the state of Ghana, which Adam served diligently, can do”.

The Jaana-Yigantu, the family of the late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama and the Sissala community of the Upper West Region have appealed to Ghanaians, especially media houses to be responsible and respect the sensibilities of family members by not sharing and showing the photos and videos of the gruesome murder of their son.

This was contained in a statement signed by Douri Bennin Haji, the Family Spoke’s Person of the late Captain Mahama of the Sissala East District in the Upper West Region and issued to the Daily Graphic in Tamale on Thursday afternoon.

The statement said the family and the entire Sissala community of the Upper West Region took solace in the outpouring of the outrage by millions of well-meaning Ghanaians but at the same time hurt that some Ghanaians are sharing images of their son in his lowest moment.

“By Sissala tradition, and we believe many other groups, the dead is treated with utmost respect” it said.

The family added that they were saddened by the gruesome murder of their brother and son and have been left in shock, the pain if numbing.

“It is beyond belief that a group of Ghanaians can debase a fellow Ghanaian, subject him to such dehumanizing barbarity, and take his life gleefully without provocation, it remains an incontrovertible fact that Captain Mahama was not engaged in any wrongdoing to deserve this senseless killing”, the state added.

“We agree with person’s who say the circumstances of our son’s death challenges his citizenship, such people speak for us. Our citizenship has indeed been challenged “.

It said Captain Mahama was a patriot and proved this by this by swearing to defend his country even at his own peril. This is not the end he deserved.

It would be recalled that Captain Mahama was on Monday, May 29, 2017 was gruesomely murdered at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region while on his way after jogging when video clips of the barbaric act went viral with a second video said to be lengthier than the first one also trending on social media.

Captain Mahama, who was leading a military detachment near Denkyira Obuoasi met his untimely death last Monday when some residents of the area accused him of being an armed robber and lynched him.



