Reduce intake of junk foods – Health expert advises 

Prepackaged food may come in handy and very helpful but a health expert, Mavis Manns of the Chiropractic and Wellness Centre (CWC), has warned of its dire health complications with the regular consumption of such food.

According to her, frequent eating of what she termed junk foods was inimical to health and shortens lifespan.

Speaking to Citi News, at a workshop organized by the Chiropractic and Wellness Centre Mrs. Manns called on Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of eating fresh food.

The program which was part of the centre’s monthly day celebrations was also geared towards orienting clients on health security.

According to Mrs. Manns it was “unfortunate that, many households, today, have resorted to eating junk foods which is less nutritious instead of eating homemade meals.”

“I, therefore, entreat you to cultivate the habit of making dishes that can be stored in refrigerators, so that children would always have something to snack on.”

Madam Manns was speaking on the theme,”nutrition and health security in our households.”

On his part, the Operations Manager of CWC, Philip Reimmer, reiterated the need for constant chiropractic checks, “to improve on body ligaments.”

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana