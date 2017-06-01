Real Madrid players insult Pique during title celebration

Real Madrid’s La Liga title celebrations were not without controversy after Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was insulted by fans and players during the open-top bus parade in the Spanish capital.

Madrid won their first league title since 2012 amid jubilant scenes in Plaza de Cibeles, hours after the decisive 2-0 victory against Malaga at La Rosaleda on Sunday night.

As is customary under Florentino Perez, the club headed straight for the centre of Madrid, but as white ticker tape and flares were pumped into the sky, some players were a little over-exuberant in joining fans as they abused Pique.

The Barcelona defender has made no secret of his dislike for his fierce domestic rivals, and he was recently booed by spectators during a brave visit to the Madrid Open to show his support for Rafael Nadal.

But in the early hours of Monday morning, after Sergio Ramos had draped the statue of the goddess Cybele with the club flag, the captain can be seen visibly amused by a growing chant coming from fans.

‘Pique cabron, saluda al campeon,’ which translates ‘Pique, b*****d, salute the champions,’ is heard being sung repeatedly by the crowds and midfielder Isco, to the delight of Ramos, was happy to orchestrate the provocative ditty.

After five years without a La Liga title, the euphoria of finishing above Pique’s Barcelona is understandable, but there would appear to be no end to the goading between these international team-mates.

The unsavoury incident will make for an awkward reunion when the Spain squad meet up for the friendly against Colombia and World Cup qualifier in Macedonia, with Ramos, Pique and Isco all expected to be included by Julen Lopetegui next month.

By then, Madrid may have wrapped up a 12th Champions League title with victory over Juventus in Cardiff, which would result in yet more celebrations in Cibeles.

After the uncouth ode to Pique, Cristiano Ronaldo took over the mic and vowed to return to the very spot in two weeks’ time with another European Cup in the cabinet.

According to reports in Spain, 28 supports needed medical treatment following a night of excess drinking on the streets of Madrid.

Later on Monday, the players and club president Florentino Perez will visit the institutions of City Hall and Community of Madrid, where they will no doubt be told to be on their best behaviour.