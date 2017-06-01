Radford University promotes fashion industry

Also, the business opportunity in fashion industry was huge as a result of the emergence of the new trends in the industry.

Radford University College (RUC) will not relent in its efforts to promote and expand the fashion industry in the country because of the huge opportunity it gives fashion graduates to establish their own businesses rather than rely on the state for employment.

This was revealed by the Chairman of RUC, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong at the fifth Radford Graduates Fashion Show held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Saturday.

“Fashion is not just doing anything, it is business. We in Radford see fashion as a business that should be promoted in Africa. That is why we are the first university in Ghana to offer a degree course in fashion design.

“We cannot even quantify the opportunity. Everyone sitting here is wearing something fashionable. We seek to promote this business in Africa. Unfortunately, if you look at the fashion industry in the world you don’t see Africa doing well, and that is why we want to add knowledge, skills and talent at Radford,” he indicated.

Patrons at the ceremony were treated to the latest trends in the industry by the 2017 graduates of the fashion department of the institute.

RUC has made fashion-design course an integral part of its curricula. It began the graduates fashion in 2013 to provide a platform for graduates from the fashion department to showcase the various designs they have developed.

It has produced a number graduates who are making it big on the international market. In one of its programmes, international news network CNN, featured Papa Oppong, the best fashion design graduate of the RUC 2015.

