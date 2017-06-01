Police retrieve Captain Mahama’s pistol

On Tuesday, the soldiers who were dispatched to the Denkyira Obuasi town for initial investigations and to retrieve the remains of the slain soldier, pledged not to leave until they were able to find the pistol.

The police have retrieved the pistol of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama. The pistol went missing on Monday after his killing.

On Wednesday however, a member of the unit committee suspected to be involved in the lynching surrendered himself to the police and also handed over the pistol to the police, reports Graphic Online’s Central Regional Correspondent, Timothy Gobah.

The police subsequently arrested him together with the assembly member for the town, William Baah who is also suspected to be involved in the matter.

Assembly man’s role

The police earlier explained that the Assembly Member for Denkyira-Obuasi, William Baah, reported at the police station at about 10 a.m. last Monday that about 9:30 a.m. that day, he (Baah) had received a distress call from one of the foodstuff sellers along the Denkyira-Obuasi highway.

The food seller said she had seen a man with a pistol strapped at his back and suspected him to be an armed robber.

According to the police, two friends of the assembly member accompanied him to the highway where he met Captain Mahama on the outskirts of the town.

According to the complaint lodged by Baah, when he [assembly member] and his friends approached Captain Mahama, he drew a pistol at them, but Baah managed to escape, leaving the two friends behind.

The police said when they proceeded to the scene, they found the ‘suspect’ lynched by an unknown mob, with multiple deep wounds on the head, while parts of the body were partially burnt.

