Photos: Becca educates 1000s of students on ‘Menstrual Hygiene’

Rebecca Acheampong, popularly known in the showbiz world as Becca, was recently in Kumasi for series of activities including her “Menstrual Hygiene” education campaign.

The “Menstrual Hygiene” education campaign by the “Na Wash” singer took place in the Garden City on Friday, May 26 at the Jubilee Park.

The Becca Heart Foundation and the Touching The Lives of Girls Foundation International have partnered to put together this initiative with a mutual aim to educate girls on female hygiene (hygienic menstrual practices).

Among the 18 schools that attended the event as part of the celebration of World Family Hygiene Day in Kumasi included; Ideal College, Afia Ampem Senior High School, Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School, St. Louis Senior High School, St. Louis College of Education, St. Augustine’s Primary, and Asem Islamic Primary, St Peters Primary.

The day recorded over 1000 students who were presented with over 2000 Royal Lady sanitary pads, over 2000 posters on female hygiene (Presented to Ghana Education Service for distribution to all SHS & JHS) and many other goodies.

The Kumasi campaign was preceded by similar events in a number of districts in Accra.

The Accra event was attended by three schools, Tesano Police Depot School in Tesano and St Martin Depores, Star of the Sea and Emmanuel Presbyterian school in Dansoman.

The multiple award-winning singer also embarked on a media tour during her three-day visit to Kumasi and capped off her stay with a two-hour autograph signing session at the Kumasi City Mall on Friday.

See photos below: