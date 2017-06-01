New Video: Gospel rapper KobbySalm features Nii Soul on ‘The Blood’

Gospel rapper KobbySalm has featured Project Fame 2008 runner-up Nii Soul in his third music video, ‘The Blood’.

The song, produced by Vacs, talks about the blood of Jesus Christ which redeemed Christians from sin and reconciled them with the Father.

KobbySalm, known for his weird music titles and top-notch music videos, didn’t disappoint with this new one which was shot and directed by Rex.

Renowned music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer Of The Last Two Music Group, after listening to “The Blood” praised highly, the performance of Nii Soul.

In a post on Facebook, he said “After hearing Nii Soul on this song I believe he’s the most underrated singer in gh now.”

Watch the video below: