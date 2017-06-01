Mercy Johnson defends Juliet Ibrahim over marriage pressure

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has lambasted a fan who asked Ghanaian Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim to get married.

This was after a fan called out 31-year-old actress, Juliet Ibrahim, to seek prayer and find a husband instead of attending comedy shows with Mercy Johnson, who is happily married with three kids.

The fan @iamdjmurphylee001 wrote: “Well done, time wey u suppose dey go church or prayer seminar to dey ask baba God husband you dey do glo laftan.”

The comment was made after mercy Johnson shared a picture of her and Juliet Ibrahim at an event in Calabar on her instagram page @mercyjohnsonokojie.

Mercy Johnson, in defence of her colleague and friend, Juliet Ibrahim called the fan foolish for bringing marriage into the matter.

“You look foolish and you just showed everyone that you truly are foolish.

“May God help you to learn how powerful words are and how to mind your business.”