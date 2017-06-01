Man suspected to have stolen mobile phone lynched in Kumasi

The body was found in a pool of blood on Thursday morning and has since been deposited at the morgue of the Manhyia Government Hospital for autopsy.

A man, who was suspected to have stolen a mobile phone, was on Wednesday night lynched by a mob at Mmrom near Ashanti New Town in Kumasi.

Police were yet to establish the identity of the deceased.

The Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Kwaku Buah told Graphic Online that preliminary investigations showed that he was suspected to have stolen a mobile phone during a scuffle.

He said there was a similar act at the same scene and the police had intensified security to clamp down on mob actions.

He described the incident as barbaric and condemned instant justice, adding that investigations were underway to get to the logical conclusion of the case.





