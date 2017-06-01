Mahama lynching: Two more suspects picked up in Techiman

The two, said to have witnessed the dastardly act, were overheard narrating the incident, and so the police were tipped off and they were picked up.

Two people said to be linked to the gruesome murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region have been arrested in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo region.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Crime Officer, Nana Kwaku Duah confirmed the arrest to Graphic Online but declined to give further details when Graphic Online’s Brong Ahafo Correspondent, Emmanuel Adu Gyamerah contacted him.

He however stated that for now those arrested are not suspects but witnesses.

“We are taking them to Accra and I cannot comment further on the matter.”

Reports from Techiman indicated that the two whose nameswere yet to be known were arrested following a tip off by some traders at the Techiman Market.

According to the reports, the traders were suspicious due to the conversation they heard from the two and tipped off the police to cause the arrest.





