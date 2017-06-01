Lecturer wins Suzuki Alto in MoneyGram promo

Mrs Koranteng-Dakwa took her prize at a presentation ceremony at the Tanoso branch of United Bank for Africa (UBA) in the Ashanti Region.

A lecturer at the Business School of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), at Tanoso in Kumasi, Mrs Winfred Koranteng-Dakwa, is the second lucky winner of a Suzuki Alto saloon car in the ongoing MoneyGram bonanza which ends on June 30, 2017.

At the event, four other winners were each presented with a microwave grill cooker as consolation prizes.

Four more Suzuki Alto vehicles are yet to be won, as well as many consolation prizes including microwaves, rice cookers, toasters, electric kettles among others.

The jackpot dubbed: “Freedom to Win”, is part of a relief package to MoneyGram customers as Ghana celebrates 60 years of independence.

All one needs to become a lucky winner is to receive GH¢1,000 or more through MoneyGram’s money transfer where one would be issued a scratch card which makes him or her eligible to an instant draw.

Eighty-year-old Madam Love Oduru won the first car at the Nungua branch of the ADB Bank in Accra.

A representative of MoneyGram, Mr Ato Baiden, assured the general public that MoneyGram would continue to deliver innovative products that would reduce the plight of its cherished customers.

According to Mr Baiden, the car was comprehensively insured for a year, and that as part of the package, it would be freely fuelled for eight months.

Mrs Koranteng-Dakwa, who said she was in a state of disbelief after receiving the keys to her brand-new Suzuki Alto car, stated: I was even late that day. I was the last person served at the bank. In fact, I could not believe my eyes when I finally scratched my card.

She lauded MoneyGram and UBA Bank for fulfilling their obligation in honouring lucky winners.



