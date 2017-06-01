Kuwait supports Muslims in Ramadan fast

The food items, made up of rice, spaghetti and oil, were sponsored by philanthropists from Kuwait under the auspices of Baytul Zakat and Awqaf Foundation.

Seven hundred needy Muslims in Accra have received assorted food items from the Embassy of the State of Kuwait towards the Ramadan fast.

The Ambassador of Kuwait to Ghana, Mr Mohammed Hussain Al-Failakawi, said the foodstuffs were expected to ease the burden of needy Muslims.

He added that the beneficiaries could use the items to break their fast.

Mr Al-Failakawi congratulated Ghanaian Muslims on the occasion of the Ramadan fast and wished them a successful end of the fast.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims are expected to fast for 29 or 30 days in a year.

A beneficiary, Mr Hassan Sulkey Abdul Rahman, who received his items at the Police Central Mosque, thanked the Kuwait Embassy for the donation.

He said the foodstuffs would help him to break his fast with much ease.



