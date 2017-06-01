Joy FM Lunch Network bounces back

Listeners of the Joy FM’s Cosmopolitan Mix, a midmorning show hosted by Doreen Andoh, have started enjoying fabulous goodies through a promotion Dubbed: Lunch Network which was on break for a while.

Bouncing back with a new flavour, seven lucky winners will be hosted in selected leading restaurants in Accra every week to have an executive lunch in where they will share business ideas as part of the programme’s core objective of imparting business ideas through listening.

Winners of the current edition were hosted at the plush Golden Tulip Hotel where they had lunch and sha the ed expertise of various fields of endeavor.

The host of the programme Doreen Andoh welcome them to take advantage of the promotion to learn from each other.

How to enter the promotion

Qualified listeners who should be in the working class are expected to be nominated by another listener to send details through a whatsapp number after which seven winners will be picked during the final draw.