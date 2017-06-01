JB Danquah’s suspected killers back in court

Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso have been charged with murder and abetment of murder respectively, Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson reports.

The two men discharged by the Accra High Court in connection with the death of J.B Danquah-Adu, were Thursday dragged back to the Accra Central District Court.

At their appearance in court Thursday morning, Asiedu told the court that he had been denied access to his lawyer and wanted to go home.

The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police , Mr George Amegah denied Asiedu’s accusation , informing the court that Asiedu was always giving access to his lawyer.

The prosecutor further pleaded with the court to remand the two because investigations were still ongoing.

The court, presided over by Ms Efua G Sackey, remanded the two men and adjourned the case to June 15, 2017



