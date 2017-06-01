Great time at SP Sarpong’s concert

SP Sarpong and his colleague gospel musicians filled every available space at the National Theatre and treated the already charged audience to soul inspiring song ministration which left the audience asking for more at the end of it all.

Heavens came down last Sunday at the National Theatre when the first ever SP Kofi Sarpong Live in Concert came off in a spectacular manner.

Right from the beginning when the performances kicked off till the main celebrant, SP Kofi Sarpong came on stage, it was all fun and excitement as act after act proved to the audience that they were worth every bit of time spent with them.

By the time SP Sarpong appeared on stage dressed in an all white apparel, the atmosphere was something else as the visibly excited audience screamed at the top of their voices to welcome the star of the night.

And he sure did not disappoint just like the preceeding acts. SP Sarpong sang his heart out and danced much to the admiration of the thousands who had gathered because of him. He got the audience on their feet throughout his time on stage singing and dancing along with him as he did songs ike Aseda, Adom Bi, Ayeyi Ndwom, Meto Ndwom, Agyenkwah, Sacrifice among others from his repertoire.

SP Sarpong intermittently performed with Joyce Blessing, Francis Amo, Nana Ama McBrown, Celestine Donkor,Episode, Nacee and Kingz Kid.

Their sessions were received with defeaning applause from the very responsive audience who proved beyond all doubts that they had come to have fun in the presence of God and be blessed.

Willie and Mike had probably missed their Ghanaian fans having been in the US for sometime now because they went all out with their performance. They sang their hearts out giving appelations as they went along.

Perhaps they also dressed in spotless white not just to support their big brother but as a sign of victory on the night. Their performance was do doubt top -notch and one of the best on the night.

When it comes to energetic performances, one gospel artiste who scores really high marks is Francis Amo and he brought that to bear last Sunday. He exhibited his dancing prowess and sang along much to the delight of the audience.

One other artiste who left a good impression on the audience was Ceccy Twum who proved that she is a guru when it comes to Praise and Worship. She succeeded in being a blessing to all those who had gathered at the venue.

She has carved a niche for herself in the gospel music industry and on a day when it mattered most, Gifty Osei proved to all that it was no fluke that she calls herself an Empress. She appeared all dressed up in a traditional wear, she was indeed a royal on the night.

Joyce Blessing looked rather cute in her outfit and matching hat and there is no doubt that she had a great night as well.

Other performers on the night were Niella, Kingz Kid and Abena Ruthy who all gave very good accounts of themselves much to the satisfaction of the audience.

The concert was directed by Ernest Kwesi Ennin and hosted by Amanda Jisseh, Fiifi Folson and Minister Obed Duku.



