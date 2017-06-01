Ghana Actors Guild election was rigged – Abeiku Sagoe

Veteran actor Abeiku Sagoe, believes strongly that he lost the recent Ghana Actors Guild (GAG) Presidential election because the poll was rigged.

He claims the process was manipulated to ensure his defeat by the current President Sam Fiscian.

He told Joy News’ MzGee in an interview that, “I can say boldly that the result of the presidential election was not a true reflection of the people’s opinion.”

He explains that about 50 registered, card holding members of the guild on the day of the election strangely could not find their names in the register and consequently could not vote.

The majority of these people, he insisted, were his supporters. He mentioned Collins Sarpong; a member of the elections committee as being behind this act.

“Collins Sarpong, who the previous evening had written a petition against [my] candidature, was the one in charge of the register,” he said.

When asked if he would like to pursue the matter to seek justice, he responded in the negative, saying it was not necessary.

“I don’t think it is necessary. It is only for one year. Next year we go for a congress, I don’t think anyone will have the opportunity to rig the elections again,” he said.

The Ghana Actors Guild (GAG), on April 29, 2017, at the Centre for National Culture in Accra gathered to elect new leaders to occupy some vacant positions in the guild’s leadership.

This was necessary because the President of the guild, Reverend Eddie Coffie died last year.