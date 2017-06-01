George Afriyie delighted with decision to maintain Paa Kwesi Fabin

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie is convinced they have been justified to retain Paa Kwesi Fabin as coach of the Black Starlets despite a lack of success.

The team were abysmal in the 2013 edition at the receiving end of hammerings while the 2015 generation were disqualified on technicality grounds.

In spite of these glaring failures, Paa Kwesi was maintained and the decision seems to be reaping benefits.

The team have banged in 9 goals at the ongoing u-17 Championship conceding none and playing attractive football and Afriyie is delighted with the output.

“We are happy with the Starlet’s tournament in Gabon and their performance explains our decision to retain Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin,” he told Asempa Sports.

“Winning the trophy will be an add on but we want to get more talents we can progress to the senior national team,”

The Black Starlets play Niger in the first semifinal game on Wednesday in Port Gentil.