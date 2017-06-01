Fireworks expected from Majority, Minority as Parliament resumes sittings

The appointment of the Special Prosecutor and the vetting of the President’s nominee for the Chief Justice position, Ms Justice Sophia Akuffo, are to feature prominently.

The Second Meeting of the First Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic began on Tuesday, with more fireworks expected from the Majority and Minority sides as they prepare to consider key national issues.

A motion that will gain more attention is the $2.25 billion bond issued by the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Finance.

The Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, told journalists that the motion for the $2.25 billion bond would be considered in Parliament.

Bills

A statement signed by the acting Director of Public Affairs in Parliament, Ms Kate Addo, said 14 Bills would be laid during the Second Meeting.

The Bills include the Ghana Railway Development Bill, 2017; the Creative Arts Bill, 2017; the Ghana Shipper’s Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Ghana Cocoa Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the National Road Safety Agency Bill,

2017.

The statement said 10 instruments, including the Receptive Centres Instrument, 2017; the Labour (Domestic Workers) Regulations, 2017; the Ports (Amendment) Regulations, 2017; the Driving Schools and Instructors Regulations, 2017, and Road Traffic (Amendment) Regulations, 2017.

Business statement

The Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, presented the business statement for the first week ending June 2, 2017.

He said Bills might be presented to the House for first readings and those of urgent nature might by taken through the various stages in one day in accordance with Order 19.

He said papers and committee reports might also be presented to the House.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said motions might be debated and their consequential resolutions if any, taken during the week.

Sittings to be delayed

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu informed the House that because of the ongoing work on the roof of the Chamber of Parliament, sittings would start from 12 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. this week.

Speaker’s advice

In his welcome address, the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, said Parliament had come of age, which required it to move on as a matured entity.

Therefore, he said, “It will be of interest to the House to have a thorough look at the entire committee system and to find the best means that will enable honourable members specialise at best on a committee instead of the current system which inundates members and prevents them from specialising.”



