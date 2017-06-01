EL releases ‘We are one’ for murdered army Capt. Mahama

Elom Adablah better known by his stage name E.L has released a song in tribute to the fallen soldier Captain Maxwell Adams Mahama.

“We are one” follows Shatta Wale’s tribute released Wednesday commiserating with the family of the soldier.

Captain Maxwell Mahama, who was with the 5th Infantry Battalion was lynched while jogging at dawn on Monday.

He was allegedly stoned to death and burnt by the youth of the area who mistook him for an armed robber.

Capt. Mahama was Commander of about 100 officers who were sent to the Denkyira-Obuasi township to assist the government in the fight against illegal mining.

Listen to the song: