Ebo Whyte gives Shatta Wale thumbs up for Capt. Mahama tribute

Renowned playwright, James Ebo Whyte is full of praise for dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for his impressive tribute to the late Capt. Maxwell Mahama of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The song, ‘Maxwell Adam Mahama (Justice For Mahama)’, since its release on Wednesday has attracted reviews from Ghanaians who have also applauded the artiste.

Capt. Maxwell Mahama of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) was lynched by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi on Monday after some youth of the town allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he was carrying a firearm.

The Captain had been posted to the area about three weeks ago to relieve the Commander of the military personnel who were guarding a local mining company.

The despicable act has received widespread condemnation from Ghanaians and Shatta Wale added his voice to the calls for justice for the fallen soldier in the song.

Dedicating Thursday’s edition of his popular ‘Food For Thought’ on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM to the gallant Officers and Men of the Ghana Armed Forces, Ebo Whyte thanked Shatta Wale for the song.

“I will like to thank Shatta Wale for that wonderful song he has just released as a tribute to the late Capt. Maxwell Adam. So Shatta thank you very much this is one of your best songs,” he said solemnly.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Jnr, after the release of the song posted on Facebook, “Judging me a criminal without giving me a chance to speak

And my own people I was trained to serve laughed mirthlessly as They hit me with stones and sticks. They shouted.

“Do you think we DON’T know who you are?’ This was my last response, The face of fear has neither eyes nor ears. It is blind and deaf to all but its own terrors,” he concluded.

Listen to the song below: