Don’t politicise murder of Captain Mahama – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has cautioned against the politicisation of the murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama by some youth in the Central Regional town of Denkyira-Obuasi.

The former President said the incident is a national tragedy that should prompt all citizens to rally around the family of the deceased.

During a visit to the slain soldier’s family to commiserate with them over the loss Thursday, Mr Mahama said all the perpetrators must be dealt with to set the right tone in the country.

Late Captain Adam Mahama

If the justice system is working in Ghana then the law must take it course, the former President is reported to have said.

The conscience of Ghanaians was stirred with the brute murder of a senior military officer, Captain Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

The Captain was killed on Monday after some residents claimed they mistook him for an armed robber. He had a weapon on him, which incensed the residents, it was reported.

He fell unconscious after he was severely beaten and stoned. He was later set ablaze.

Vice President Dr Bawumia at the residence of the slain soldier

The incident has been roundly condemned by Ghanaians with tributes pouring in.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government will ensure the prosecution of all those involved in the murder.

The father of the slain soldier, Captain Retired Adam Mahama said his son’s death should serve us a wake-up call to all Ghanaians to discard the dastard cases of instant justice.

“My son’s lynching should be the last that we, human beings will do against a person we suspect to have committed a crime,” he told Kojo Yankson on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Thursday.

At least seven people are in the custody of the police in the Central Region in connection with the murder.

They are, William Baah (the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi), Bismark Donkor, Phillip Badu, Kofi Nyame, Anthony Amoah and Kofi Badu.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

In its statement of condemnation, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) blamed President Akufo-Addo for the death of the soldier.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said a cloud of terror has been hanging over the country since the President was sworn in.

“From the beating up of a serving police officer at the Flagstaff House to the beating up of a Regional Security Coordinator, the disruption of a court process, the burning of toll booths, and the molestation of civil servants, the lawless culture of impunity has now reached the doorstep of the Ghana Armed Forces,” he told Asempa FM Wednesday.

Although former President Mahama did not make reference to the NDC’s statement, he said the last thing Ghanaians should do is to politicise the murder.

He registered his discontent with the rate at which accusing fingers are quickly pointed at one party or the other whenever incidents like this happen.

Mr Mahama called on the security agencies to expedite investigations into the murder to bring the culprits to justice.

The former President was accompanied by Professor Kwesi Botchwey, a relative of the wife of the deceased and former Defense Minister, Dr Benjamin Kunbuor.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the public to volunteer information about the murder. Persons with any information have been asked to report to the nearest station or call the Police on 18555 (MTN and Vodafone), 0302-773906, 0302787373 or 191 (all networks).