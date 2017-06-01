Champions Bechem United face Chelsea in MTN FA Cup

At the draw held in Accra yesterday, former champions, Medeama, were also pitted against Elmina Sharks for the round which takes place on the weekend of June 16 to June 18.

Defending champions Bechem United have been handed a tough Round of 16 tie after being drawn against Berekum Chelsea in the MTN FA Cup competition.

These two clashes of Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs, highlighted the draw which had 16 clubs — nine from the GPL and seven Division One League (DOL) sides, being divided into three Zones for the Round of 16 matches.

This, according to the organisers, will help reduce cost on accommodation and transportation, as well as ease stress on the players.

Though most of the GPL clubs have been spared coming up against themselves, they still have cagey dates with their DOL sides

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will host Wassaman FC while Accra Hearts of Oak will be away to Accra Young Wise.

As the competition gears towards the exciting stage, the organisers also recognise the challenges that come with it and have promised to deal with the issues to ensure that this year’s event ends successfully like the preceding events.

Samartex 1996 will host Wa All Stars at Samreboi, Nea Salamina FC will play Steadfast FC at Dormaa, while Amidaus Professionals FC play WAFA at the Tema Stadium. The draw ends with Danbort FC playing Liberty Professionals at the Nungua Park.



