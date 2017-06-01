CDS Lt. Gen. Akwa calms tempers of officers, men of GAF over Cpt Mahama lynching

Reiterating earlier messages from President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President, J.J Rawlings, the CDS assured the military that all those involved in the act would not escape justice.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Obed Akwa has called on officers and men of the Ghana Armed forces not to engage in any reprisal attacks, following the gruesome murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama at Denkyira Obuasi last Monday, by a mob.

At a durbar with military officers at Burma Camp in Accra Thursday, Lt Gen Akwa expressed optimism that the family of the late Captain Mahama, would be duly taken care of.

The meeting was to urge officers to remain calm and not avenge the murder of their comrade, but some of the soldiers were very emotional about the incident.

The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso in the Central Region.

He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous day. Ultimately, he was lynched.

Lt Gen Akwa assured that the family of the late Captain would be taken care of as already a number of philanthropists had contacted the Military High Command to ask what they could do for the young family

“In fact one person wanted to see me today asking what he can do to support the education of the two children. I have no doubt in my mind that the family of this officer will never be left in the lurch.

“The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu made a statement yesterday that they will support the family in the organisation of the funeral and subsequently in the welfare and the upkeep of the wife and the children,” Lt Gen Akwa added:

Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched by the youth of Denkyira Obuasi last Monday on suspicion that he was an armed robber

The officer was on operational duties at the Alaska C&G Mining Company at Amenase Forest, near Diaso in the Central Region.

He was said to be jogging when some residents accused him of being part of a robbery gang that stormed Denkyira-Obuasi the previous day.



