Captain Mahama’s lynching: Second video evidence appears

The video, a longer version than what was initially shared on social media, shows the slain Captain Mahama running away from the mob that chased him.

A second video evidence depicting the moment Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama came under attack at Denkyira Obuasi last Monday has appeared.

In the melee, a gunshot was heard. Some of the attackers urged others not to allow him [Captain Mahama] to escape.

They pummelled him with stones, sticks and cement blocks till he was unconscious.

A total of seven suspects have been arrested by the police as of now.

They include the assembly member for the area who is said to have mobilised the attackers after a complaint by a food seller said Captain Mahama, who carried a pistol was a suspected armed robber.

Suspects in court

Graphic Online’s Central Regional Correspondent, Timothy Gobah reported that the seven suspects were arraigned at the Cape Coast District Court A on Thursday morning.

They were taken to the court in handcuffs by armed police from the Central Regional Police Headquarters.

The case has been adjourned to June 19 to enable the police to conduct further investigations into the case.

Writer’s email: [email protected]

Follow @enochfrimpong



