Captain Mahama’s lynching: Court remands seven suspects

The Cape Coast Court Magistrate Court on Thursday remanded the seven suspects picked up in connection with the lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.
Graphic Online’s Central Regional Correspondent, Timothy Gobah reported that the seven suspects were arraigned the District Court A on Thursday morning.
They were taken to the court in handcuffs by armed police from the Central Regional Police Headquarters.
The case was adjourned to June 19 to enable the police to conduct further investigations into the case.
