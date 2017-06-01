Captain Mahama’s father pays tribute to slain soldier

These were the words of Captain Rt. Denis Mahama, father of the late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama when he granted a radio interview on Accra based Okay FM on Wednesday.

“He was my adviser, the person who gives me direction, a source of my strength, the grasscutter farming that I am doing, he was the one who gave me the idea. Indeed I have lost my adviser, my personal friend my paddy my everything, I cannot mention all.”

Captain Mahama was lynched by a mob on Monday at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

His father in the radio interview said he was his first child and that the death was a big blow to the family.

Captain Rt. Mahama said his son’s kind heartedness and God fearing attitude led him not to use his pistol to defend himself when he came under attack by the mob.

He said his son was a sportsman, hardworking and was not violent.

Thanking the government for the quick response to the issue, he appealed to the government to ensure that the perpetrators of the gruesome murder were brought to book.

“For me I know I have lost my son but the law must work, all the culprits must be dealt with by the law.”

He also hinted that he was going to establish an NGO in honour of his son to fight against mass killing of people or mob justice.

He added that Ghanaians must be guided by the fear of God and allow the law to take its cause.

Biography

The late Captain Maxwell Mahama was born in 1985 at Bole in the Northern region.

He went to Services Primary School at Takoradi when his father was transferred to the area.

He continued at John Teye Memorial School and then to Akosombo International School.

According to his father, he had his secondary education at St John’s Senior High School in Sekondi and later joined the army after his first degree in political science from the University of Ghana, Legon, he also had his Masters’ degree.



