Captain Mahama lynching: DCE asked to hand over

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Central Regional Minister to furnish the Presidency with a report on the incident.

The District Chief Executive for Denkyira-Obuasi, Mr Daniel Appiannin, has been asked to hand over and step aside.

Graphic Online understands there was a meeting at the Flagstaff House on Thursday about the conduct and public utterances of Mr Appiannin in relation to the killing of Captain Mahama.

He has subsequently been asked to hand over to the Deputy Central Regional Minister.

Confirming the development, the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah said the President would decide whether the DCE should return to his post after the investigations.

