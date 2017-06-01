Busy extends learning beyond classroms

Dubbed ‘JUMP Academy’, the initiative will be an addition to the already existing online educational portal which is being implemented in partnership with selected public and private universities.

Busy, a fourth generation (4G) Internet service provider, has unveiled the second phase of its electronic learning and social portal, JUMP, aimed at extending learning beyond classrooms and lecture halls in the country.

JUMP Academy comes with an inclusion of audio-video materials covering various academic and professional courses put together by experienced professionals and lecturers tailored to suit the local curriculum.

At the launch of the initiative on the campus of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the Chief Executive Officer of Busy, Mr Praveen Sadalage, said the initiative sought to provide students and other young professionals with the requisite course and practical case studies through high quality recorded videos and lecture notes from experienced lecturers from various universities in the country.

He indicated that in pursuance of Busy’s vision to become the Next Generation Operator, “we are determined to accompany and empower the Ghanaian youth on their journey to acquire knowledge and contribute to their education using information and communications technology.”

“JUMP Academy is easy and free to access and has no restrictions on the profiles of those who can access it. We ensure a constant updating and enrichment of the contents to allow the youth get the best out of the platform,” he added.

Mr Sadalage observed that his outfit was excited to demonstrate Busy’s commitment to bridge the digital divide in education through the introduction of the new online portal.

“The primary aim of the initiative is to align education to current trends in the ICT space, thereby complementing government’s efforts to digitise learning. Through partnerships and the numerous educational resources on the platform, we hope to fast-track education into the digital age,” he added.

Regional strategy

The Youth Programme Manager at Busy, Ms Joyce Danso, noted that a key pillar in Busy’s regional strategy was a focus on the youth segment.

“We find this group as an impressive pool of talent with immense capacity waiting to be developed. Therefore, one of our main objectives is to drive the education agenda in Ghana in line with our strategy to empower the youth,” she said.

Ms Danso added that despite the growing access to electronic learning portals, there was the demand for more innovation in the industry.

“Busy’s JUMP Academy e-learning portal is, however, unique in the sense that this portal has been created with the Ghanaian student and students resident in Ghana in mind. The educational content, lectures and case studies are based on examples we know in Ghana and can easily relate to them,” she said.



