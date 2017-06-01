Bisa Kdei, Kill Beatz for Coke Studio

Last September, artistes EL, Efya, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale represented Ghana. The project has also hosted some of Africa’s biggest music stars such as 2face Ndibia and Kenya’s Avril.

The Coke Studio project continues to provide a bigger platform for African artistes and it will be the turn of Highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei and sound producer, Kill Beatz when the next edition comes off in September.

Speaking with Showbiz on Tuesday about the upcoming project, Bisa Kdei who’s currently in the studios said the concert will give him a “bigger stage to sell his music”.

Early this year, Bisa Kdei released Life, a song which features award winning Nigerian artiste Patoranking off his upcoming KONNECT album and with the success he has chalked over the years, he is sure to make a great impact on the next Coke Studio project.

Coke Studio is Africa’s largest musical collaboration project and it brings together outstanding African artistes and producers as well as the different genres of music that exists in their countries to create exciting performances. It is the first of its kind in Africa and it is supported by Coca-Cola.

Last year’s edition dubbed, ‘Discover’ was one of the biggest and saw the introduction of Ivory Coast, Cameroon, DR Congo, Ghana, Senegal and Ethiopia on the project.

This year’s which will be the fifth in series will feature 45 artistes producing over 90 songs, recording in five languages and will be broadcast in 11 countries.

To make this year’s event more interesting, the “Big Break” segment has been introduced and it would have eight emerging artistes from across the participating countries work with the biggest brands in African music.



