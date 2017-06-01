BHOBU-POGA Health Walk on Saturday

Bishop Herman Old Boys Union (BHOBU) and their female counterparts, Past OLA Girls Association (POGA) will on Saturday June 3, embark on their BHOBU-POGA Health Walk.

The walk, which would see members of the two old students associations climb the Peduase-Aburi hill is one of the numerous reunion events the aforementioned associations organise every year to bring together old students of the two schools to network.