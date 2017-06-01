Be circumspect in comments regarding Cpt Mahama’s lynching – NCCE

In a statement, the NCCE said: “We all must take responsibility for our actions and utterances in moments of potentially heightened tensions where reckless behaviour, if left unabated, can lead to the breakdown of law and order with adverse effect on our democracy.”

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged the public to be circumspect in comments and discussions regarding the lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

Below is a copy of the full statement from the NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) wishes to express its heartfelt condolence to the family of murdered officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, Captain Maxwell Mahama, especially to his widow and children. Losing a loved one under any circumstance is painful but to lose a loved one under such horrific circumstances is beyond imagination.

The Commission also notes with deep concern, the recent attack on officers of the Ghana Police Service stationed in Somanya and the wanton destruction of property in the area. Previous attacks by Delta Force members on a Magistrate court in Kumasi and forceful release of alleged perpetrators from custody are all evidence of an emerging mob mentality and culture which threatens the peace and order in our nation.

The NCCE strongly condemns this disturbing mob culture being displayed across various Ghanaian communities.

As a people, we cannot condone such barbaric acts through silence. We must unite in our demand from all relevant law enforcement agencies that these perpetrators be brought to book speedily, and within the confines of the law.

Furthermore, the Commission calls on the members of the Ghana Armed Forces to exercise constraint during these times of turmoil.

As difficult as it may be, they must not only remember their mandate but ensure the memory of their colleague is upheld with integrity and honour.

The NCCE urges Ghanaians across the nation and in particular the media to be circumspect in their comments and discussions.

We all must take responsibility for our actions and utterances in moments of potentially heightened tensions where reckless behaviour, if left unabated, can lead to the breakdown of law and order with adverse effect on our democracy.

We remind all Ghanaians that Articles 13(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana enjoins us all as citizens not to deprive any person of his or her life intentionally. Article 15(1) enjoins citizens not to violate the dignity of any person. It is imperative for us to show respect for due process and uphold the rule of law.

The NCCE assures Ghanaians of our continued commitment to ensuring the awareness of civic responsibilities and rights across the country, with particular emphasis on the public’s responsibility in conforming to the rule of law.

Signed

Joyce Afutu (Mrs.)

(Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs)



