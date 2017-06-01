Adopt modern technology to boost food production —Veep persuades farmers

He said the use of modern technology would also go a long way to attract the youth into the agricultural sector, since most of them were very uncomfortable with the traditional ways of farming.

The Vice-President, Dr Mohamadu Bawumia, has called on farmers to use modern technology to boost food production in the country.

In a speech read on his behalf at the launch of the eighth edition of the National Food and Agriculture Show (FAGRO) in Accra last Tuesday, Dr Bawumia said one of the major ways through which farming could be improved was the adoption of modern technology.

The speech was read on his behalf by a Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Sagre Bambangi.

FAGRO is an annual programme that creates a platform for the demonstration, exhibition and marketing of agricultural products while creating a convergence arena for mutually beneficial networking among industry players.

This year’s fair, scheduled for September 26 to 30, will take place at the Tamale Jubilee Park.

The event is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants and exhibitors from all parts of the country.

It will be on the theme: “Creating Jobs in Agriculture: Northern Regions in focus.”

The event will also create opportunities for field trips and business-to-business meeting sessions.

Government support

Dr Bawumia said the government was determined to put measures in place that would boost the agricultural sector, considering the fact that it formed a crucial part of the development agenda.

“The government has already outlined his vision for agriculture, which includes the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs.’ We intend to ensure that issues that affect the progress of the agricultural sector are eliminated,” he said.

The Vice-President said more programmes would be rolled out in the next few years to help farmers increase their yield.

He, therefore, commended the organisers of the event and urged all stakeholders to help patronise made-in-Ghana products.

FAGRO committed

The General Manager of the FAGRO Secretariat, Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, explained that the theme was carefully selected to emphasise the importance of partnership among all the stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

“This is an attempt by FAGRO to work with its large and diverse stakeholder groups to develop strategies and work to ensure that we tap into the benefits of agricultural commercialisation through the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs Agenda,” she said.

Ms Akosa said the event would create networking opportunities for players in the sector to discuss issues affecting farming in the country.



