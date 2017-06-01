33 Basic schools to contest in FOGET/GNAPS QUIZ

The event is being held in collaboration with the Greater Accra Zone Five of the Ghana National Association of Private School (GNAPS).

Thirty-three basic schools are contesting for honours in the second edition of the Foundation for Generational Thinkers (FOGET) inter-school quiz competition.

Dubbed FOGET/GNAPS Quiz 2017, the competition is in two categories—Primary and JHS, involving 26 JHSs which are put in five different groups. Seven primary schools are taking part. The JHS category began on May 24 while the Primary one will kick off on June 1, with the grand finale taking place on June 28, 2017.

Prizes to be won include a set of flat screen desktop computers, printers, flat screen television, standing fans, stationery and educational materials.

At the opening ceremony of the JHS category, the President of FOGET, Mr Prosper Afetsi, said contestants would be tested on Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and the life and legacy of Dr Kwegyir Aggrey.

“The foundation hopes to extend this competition to senior high schools across the country, so call I on corporate bodies to support us to positively impact the lives of young people,” he said.

In the first JHS contest involving six schools, Sowah Boye Preparatory and the SDA Schools emerged winners with 53 and 46 points, respectively. The other schools that contested were God’s Gift Preparatory School, St Jude’s School, Adormens International School and the New Baps School.

The vision of FOGET, he said, was to empower lives and shape destines.

“We encourage people to think not only in terms of themselves but about the welfare of those to come and to give value to resources available so we can preserve them for future generation,” he said.



