$10 million support programme for district assemblies launched

The programme, which will focus on increasing awareness and opportunities in the decentralisation process, will also build the expertise of the assemblies in financial management, service delivery and local development planning.

A joint cooperation programme by Germany and the United States (US) to support the development and efficient management of the district assemblies has been launched in Accra.

It is also aimed at enhancing the capacities of the assemblies in budgeting and mobilising funds, as well as increasing cooperation between district actors.

The programme will support the assemblies in their development planning, towards attaining goal 11 of Agenda 2030 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Goal 11 aims at making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

The three-year project, dubbed: “Support for Decentralisation Reforms (SfDR),” is a collaborative programme of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), estimated at $10 million.

Sixty districts are expected to benefit from the programme which will be implemented by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ).

Enhancing growth

At the event, which also marked the launch of the joint cooperation of BMZ and USAID, the German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Christopher Retzlaff, said the project would improve the legal and political framework, public accountability and centralised management and development of the human resource needed to ensure growth.

“As a German, coming from a federal, decentralised state, I am convinced that decentralisation is a key instrument to reduce poverty, reinforce good governance, increase participation of civil society and improve service delivery, at the local level and this is a conviction that we share with our American friends,” he stated.

The United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Robert P. Jackson, also stated that strengthening local governance would stimulate growth, ensure the welfare of Ghanaians and further pave the way for Ghana to become an established, independent middle-income country.

“By entering into this partnership, the governments of America, Germany and Ghana are together taking steps to promote long-term, sustainable development,” Mr Retzlaff added.

Local Government Minister

For her part, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, said through the initiative, the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs), would team up with stakeholders in the private sector to explore economic potentials in their respective areas for growth.

She added that it would further promote investments and expansion of the revenue base of the assemblies.“MMDAs have already been sensitised to this policy and have been directed to mainstream it into their medium-term development plans,” the minister said.

“MMDAs have already been sensitised to this policy and have been directed to mainstream it into their medium-term development plans,” the minister said.Hajia Mahama lauded the efforts of member countries in the joint cooperation, saying that, the initiative was in line with the government’s “One-district, one-factory,” and “Planting for Food and Jobs” policies.

Hajia Mahama lauded the efforts of member countries in the joint cooperation, saying that, the initiative was in line with the government’s “One-district, one-factory,” and “Planting for Food and Jobs” policies.According to her, efforts were being made to also roll out the government’s policy of electing MMDAs which she said would be implemented in subsequent years.

According to her, efforts were being made to also roll out the government’s policy of electing MMDAs which she said would be implemented in subsequent years.The Head of the Local Government Service Secretariat (LGSS), Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur, said decentralisation was the best way to create opportunities for citizens at the local level to participate in the decision-making processes that affected their lives.

The Head of the Local Government Service Secretariat (LGSS), Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur, said decentralisation was the best way to create opportunities for citizens at the local level to participate in the decision-making processes that affected their lives.The Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), Dr Dadson Avunyo-Vitor, said the institute would provide the technical support for the conduct of a training needs assessment and leadership training for the assemblies.

The Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), Dr Dadson Avunyo-Vitor, said the institute would provide the technical support for the conduct of a training needs assessment and leadership training for the assemblies.



