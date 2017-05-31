Somanya Assembly member, 13 irate youth remanded

The Eastern Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Alexander Mensah, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, said the suspects were arraigned yesterday and remanded in police custody to reappear on June 13, 2017.

The Koforidua Circuit Court has remanded the Assembly Member for the Sawer Electoral Area in Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, Ebenezer Jones Adamatey, and 13 others in police custody for allegedly vandalising the Somanya Police Station last Monday.

Their pleas were not taken.

Last Monday, some irate youth of Somanya went on the rampage and vandalised the Somanya Police Station and other property following Adamatey’s arrest.

Adamatey is suspected to have led irate youth to cause unlawful damage to the Somanya Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) last Friday.

The youth who attacked the police station burnt the only police duty patrol vehicle, with registration number GP 2605, and vandalised the Somanya Police Station.

They destroyed doors and windows, police diaries and computers at the station. Some policemen and their families had to run for their lives.

As though that was not enough, the youth broke into the cells at the police station and freed four inmates.

Standstill

Following the action of the youth, almost every economic activity in Somanya came to a standstill for more than eight hours.

Most stores closed down and many residents ran for their lives, as the demonstrators took the town hostage.

Major roads in the town were closed to traffic, a situation which created inconvenience for travellers who passed through Somanya.

It took reinforcement from the Eastern Regional Police Command and nearby police stations to control the demonstrators, who were more than 1,000.



