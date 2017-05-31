Refer all govt procurement contracts to Ministry – Adwoa Safo

The Minister of State responsible for Public Procurement, Ms Adwoa Sarfo, has directed that all queries emanating from government contracts should be referred to her office for legal advice.

This, the minister said, would prevent any “unnecessary” legal battle between government and contractors that could culminate in “needless and avoidable” payment of judgement debts.

A statement signed and issued by the Minister last Monday observed with grave concern the recent media publications regarding the abrogation of government contracts by some MMDA’s and MDAs.

The statement said although the minister had no doubt about the competence of heads of institutions to make a judgement on the appropriateness of a contract, she thought it was, important to seek legal and expert advice before the decision was taken to abrogate a contract.

Thus, she has, therefore, advised all heads of institutions within the MMDAs and MDAs to refer all such questionable contracts to her office for investigations, expert legal advice and recommendations.

“That move will prevent any unnecessary legal battles between the government and contractors which could spark needless and avoidable payment of judgement debts.” she said in the statement.



